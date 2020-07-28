



KUWAIT: Kuwait Relief Society (KRC) launched yesterday technical and vocational youth empowerment project, which aims to develop the capabilities of 100 young people in Taiz Governorate in electrical supply and maintenance of solar energy, within the framework of the ‘Kuwait by your side’ campaign. In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, the First Deputy Governor of Taiz Abdul-Qawi Al-Mikhlafi praised Kuwait’s humanitarian, relief interventions and the generous support towards relief organizations in Yemen, and its people, especially in the humanitarian, health, environmental and development projects for more than five years. He added that these courses improved young people’s life and turned them into productive self-reliant individuals to support their families and improve their living conditions, pointing out that the authorities provide all support and facilities to establish such activities. Director of Response Corporation, who implemented the project Mohammad Al-Katheeri stated that the 30-day training comes within the interest of KRC and Response Foundation in rehabilitating youth abilities to improve their living standards. He showed that the course also includes another 10 days of training to acquire the skills of entrepreneurship and managing small projects, so that they can raise their ambitions to start their own projects. – KUNA