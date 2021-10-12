ADEN: The Yemeni Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor signed on Monday an agreement with Altwasul for Human Development, a Yemeni NGO to construct a basic education school in the southern governorate of Lahj. The project will be financed by Rahma International, a Kuwaiti charity active in humanitarian fields across the world over the past four decades.

Speaking to reporters after the signing ceremony, Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Mohammad Al-Zanoun appreciated the assistance offered by the Kuwaiti government and people to the Yemeni people in the areas of education, health and water. He extolled Rahma International and its local partner Altwasul for their contributions to the projects that meet the basic needs of the Yemeni people.

“The new school will serve generations of students in Bir Nasser village, and thereby immortalizing the name of Kuwait,” Zanoun pointed out. “The school will spare students the trouble of road accidents while going to schools in remote hardly accessible areas.” – KUNA