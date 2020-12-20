



AMMAN: Kuwait’s Al-Najat Charity launched a campaign to aid 375 Syrian refugee families in Jordan, as part of its 2021 humanitarian campaigns. The aid packages include blankets, tents, food and other necessary material, head of the campaigns department at the Charity Omar Al-Shaqra said yesterday.

The packages were delivered to Syrian refugees in different Jordanian governorates and cities including the capital Amman, he added. Shaqra also noted that the society will deliver aid to those in need in Yemen, Turkey and other countries in the coming weeks. – KUNA