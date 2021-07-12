TUNIS: Tunisian health authorities received 400 oxygen supply devices donated by Kuwaiti charities in support of Tunisia, amid the difficult COVID-19 health conditions they are facing. The Kuwait Direct Aid Society donated 180 oxygen machines and 220 other from various Kuwait charitable societies and committees.

The Kuwaiti charitable societies distributed aid to various municipalities in the Tunisian provinces, which are suffering from severe pressure due to increase number of COVID-19 patients. The Kuwait’s Ambassador to Tunisia Ali Al-Dhafiri affirmed in a similar statement to KUNA on the sidelines of Kuwait’s solidarity to help Tunisia in this ordeal.

Dhafiri said that another Kuwaiti aid package would be provided as of next week to Tunisia, which is witnessing high number of COVID-19 cases. Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) contacted the Tunisian Red Crescent to find out their health needs in order to provide humanitarian, medical and health aid such as masks, sterilizers and oxygen, he added. In addition, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to all the Kuwaiti charities in aiding to relieve Tunisia’s suffering.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Manouba Province Salim bin Omar expressed his country’s gratitude for oxygen supply that will be highly be effective in healing and saving COVID-19 patients. He praised the brotherly relations and the Kuwaiti embassy in providing oxygen as a support from Kuwaiti people to relieve Tunisia’s troubles. – KUNA