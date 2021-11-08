KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly meeting yesterday before submitting its resignation to His Highness the Amir, discussing during the gathering issues connected to the Amiri pardon, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), and other issues of importance. Also during the meeting, Health Minister Sheikh Basel Al-Humoud Al-Sabah updated the Cabinet on the recent COVID-19 developments in Kuwait, saying that the situation was improving drastically. He renewed calls for citizens and residents to receive the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine providing that their second doses were taken six months prior.

After the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said that the members of government were informed about the approval of the pardoning by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for some Kuwaitis sentenced on several cases in the previous years. Pardoning decrees 202 and 203 were issued yesterday.

Amir’s vision

The Cabinet, during the meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Kahled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, was pleased with the new decisions driven by the vision of His Highness the Amir after the initial pardoning report was handed to him by the heads of the judiciary, legislative and executive authorities, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser said. He added that the Cabinet also thanked the National Assembly for their contribution to the pardoning process, affirming that MPs had taken a step towards bringing views together and seeking what was in the interest of Kuwait and its people.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s efforts in promoting political stability and positivity is well received and appreciated, Sheikh Dr Ahmad said after the meeting. He indicated that His Highness the Prime Minister had tendered the government resignation to His Highness the Amir in line with Amiri directives for a positive political scene in the country. The minister thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its guidance during this exceptional period, hoping that the future would bring more positive outcomes for Kuwait and its people

Carbon emissions

On COP26, His Highness the Prime Minister — the Amir’s representative — informed members of the Cabinet on the proceedings of the event held in Glasgow, Scotland, indicated the state minister of Cabinet affairs. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled briefed the government on Kuwait’s national strategy to decrease carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, he indicated, reflecting Kuwait strong stance towards environment protection.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser provided the Cabinet with the outcome of his visit to Libya where he participated in the chairmanship of the conference to support of Libya in line with Kuwait’s presidency of the 165th Arab League Ministerial Council. He briefed the Cabinet on the Libya visit and his meetings with top Libyan figures, focusing on the welfare and development of the fellow Arab country. Sheikh Dr Ahmad also informed the Cabinet on his recent visit to Tunisia and his meetings with senior officials there.

International issues

The Cabinet then tackled recent regional and international happenings. The Cabinet expressed strong condemnation over the continuous Houthi militia attacks against Saudi Arabia and its people, saying that the targeting of civilians and facilities in the Kingdom amounted to war crimes. The State of Kuwait stood in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against all acts threatening its people.

On Iraq, the Cabinet expressed utter condemnation over the failed assassination attempt of Iraqi Mustafa Al-Kadhemi, affirming that the terror attack aimed at destabilizing Iraq’s peace and security. The Cabinet also condemned the recent terror attack against a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, expressing detest towards the attack that killed and injured a score of people. – KUNA