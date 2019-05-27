Ministers informed about Iraqi Prime Minister visit’s outcomes

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet yesterday stressed the importance of the coming conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) due in Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 31. The OIC gathering will be an opportunity for the conferees to share views on an array of issues that concern the Muslim world, the Cabinet said in a statement issued following its customary weekly meeting presided over by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

At the onset of the meeting, the Cabinet was notified of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s accompanying delegation while attending the Islamic conference, which comprises Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Fahad Al-Shualah and several other state officials.

Then, the ministers were informed about the outcomes of a recent visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to Kuwait, during which ways of promoting bilateral ties in various fields and regional challenges were tackled. In this context, the Cabinet listened to a briefing from Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on how to put bilateral agreements in place for the common interest of both neighbors.

The Cabinet, further, congratulated newly re-elected Indonesian President Joko Widodo and newly re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing them the best of luck and more progress and prosperity to their people. The Cabinet condemned recent mosque attacks in Kabul in Afghanistan and Quetta in Pakistan, which left a number of people dead or injured. In this regard, the ministers echoed Kuwait’s unwavering position that rejects all violent and terrorist acts irrespective of motives. – KUNA