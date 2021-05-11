KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its weekly session at Seif Palace on Monday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, acclaiming His Highness the Amir’s speech marking the last ten days of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Following the session, Minister of Health, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Hamad Al-Sabah, stated that His Highness the prime minister, at start of the session, expressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti people and residents of the country, on approaching onset of Eid Al-Fitr.

The ministers examined His Highness the Amir’s address on the last 10 days of Ramadan, where he called for more understanding and patience in coping with the coronavirus pandemic, affirming the necessity to adhere to the health precautions and lauding efforts of the frontline workers and the volunteers who shouldered the responsibility of confronting the pandemic.

The ministers noted that His Highness had warned that the state would not allow anyone to undermine Kuwait’s security, stability, national unity, re-affirming that cooperation among the authorities is the basis for successful national tasks. He further underscored that the state attaches particular concern for the new generation. They applauded His Highness’ statement that called for bolstering the national unity, the country’s security, stability and prosperity. – KUNA