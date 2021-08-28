KUWAIT: The Kuwait Army General Staff Command said in a statement, after a full surveillance conducted by special personnel of the army and the Ministry of Interior yesterday morning covering the whole international joint borders with the Republic of Iraq, it was determined that a single Katyusha missile had landed near the region causing no human or material losses.

The army statement affirmed what it had stated earlier that the northern border region is secure and stable. The general staff command had denied reports saying that three missiles crossed the border region targeting the vicinity of an American military base, affirming that the Kuwaiti borders are stable and secure. – KUNA