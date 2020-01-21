Kuwaiti Blood Bank organizes donation campaign at KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Central Blood Bank at the Ministry of Health (MoH) organized a blood donation campaign yesterday at the headquarters of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), said a ministry official tasked with blood transfusions.

Director of the Department of Blood Transfusion Services at MoH Dr Reem Al-Radhwan said that the campaign aimed to spread the concept of giving, saving the lives of patients while maintaining the strategic stock of blood.

The Blood Bank is always organizing donation events, and the number of donation campaigns in 2019 reached 263 collecting 16,363 blood bags, she said. This year, they aspired to increase the number of donors from previous years, to change the concept of needing to donate since it is vital at all times, she underlined.

She thanked government and private institutions for supporting the issue of donation with their dedicated role in these campaigns, contributing to increasing the blood stock. – KUNA