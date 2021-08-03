By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Over 40 Kuwaiti artists are participating in the ‘We Won’t Forget’ art exhibition with their artworks expressing scenes from the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. This exhibition is being held at the Kuwait Arts Association in Hawally from Aug 2 to 9, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The works on display portray various situations and events that took place from the Iraqi invasion till the liberation of Kuwait (between Aug 2, 1990 and Feb 26, 1991).

The scenes include moments before the invasion, the entry of Iraqi troops, bombings of buildings, defending against the invading forces, demonstrations, executions, random arrests, burning of oilfields, prisoners of war, Bayt Al-Qurain and thanking foreign forces, among others.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George attended the opening ceremony and expressed his happiness to witness the wonderful art collection. “This exhibition is held on this important day when this great country was invaded and then liberated. These pictures very clearly express the events that are in people’s minds until today. I can feel the emotion of the artists,” he told Kuwait Times.

Other senior officials also attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition, including the Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Kamel Al-Abduljaleel, participating artists and other guests.