Kuwaiti, American exchange insults, blows in Fahaheel

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti and an American exchanged insults and blows in a Fahaheel mall. Police responded to a call and took the two women to the police station. Both were asked to bring medical reports, as investigations continue. In an separate development, police responded to a call about a fight between Arabs in Khaitan. All those involved were arrested and taken to concerned authorities. They are being deported, according to the interior ministry.

Mystery solved

Criminal detectives solved the mystery behind the disappearance of an Egyptian woman following a kidnapping complaint lodged by her husband. The woman was with two compatriots – with one attempting to blackmail her – who took her to a flat in Mahboula. But detectives foiled their plan. The Egyptian told police his wife was missing from home, but later received a call from another Egyptian saying his wife was with him and heard her crying for help. Detectives traced the phone call to a Mahboula address and stormed the flat, and found the woman with two men. One of the suspects said he knows the victim and wanted to blackmail her, and brought his friend to assault her. The three were taken into custody and sent to the prosecution for further action.

Phone misuse case

Airport police sent a Lebanese who works for an airline to a Hawally area police station as she was about to leave for Beirut on vacation. The woman was found wanted on a phone misuse case. An employee discovered the woman was wanted and banned from traveling, so he took her to the airport police center. The woman’s husband cancelled his travel plans and went with his wife, who was sent to concerned authorities for further action.

Banned from Kuwait

Airport police sent three women – two Sri Lankan and an Indian – back to their countries as they were found banned from entering Kuwait, as they were previously deported. When their fingerprints were taken at the airport, they were found banned from entry.

Dispute turned into a fight

Police broke up a fight in a public hall in the presence of a diplomat, but the matter was resolved friendlily. A security source said when those present noticed the dispute turned into a fight, they called police, but those involved decided to resolve the issue on a friendly basis.- Al Rai