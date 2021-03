BANGKOK: Kuwaiti Ambassador to Thailand Mohammad Al-Failakawi met yesterday with Thailand’s Parliament Speaker Chuan Leekpai. In a statement to the press, the Kuwaiti embassy in Thailand said that Ambassador Failakawi and Speaker Leekpai discussed ways to enhance and support the development of relations between the two countries. It added that Leekpai expressed his wishes to visit Kuwait as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is resolved. – KUNA