ROME: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Italy Sheikh Azzam Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (second from left) in a group photo with San Marino officials. – KUNA

ROME: The State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to Italy Sheikh Azzam Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on Friday handed his credentials as a non-resident ambassador to the Republic of San Marino to the republic’s two presidents. The Kuwaiti embassy in Italy said in a statement the two presidents, Alessandro Mancini and Grazia Zafferani, received the credentials at the supreme court building in San Marino — with attendance of the local foreign minister Luca Beccari.

The embassy statement noted that the two presidents, during the audience, hailed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as a unique leader who had earned unprecedented international designations for his humanitarian initiatives and wisdom.

Meanwhile, Minister Beccari hailed accreditation of the second Kuwaiti envoy since establishing relations with the State of Kuwait, addressing greetings from the two presidents and the government of the republic to His Highness the Amir. Moreover, Minister Becarri wished His Highness the Amir full recovery and manifested cordial and warm sentiments toward the friendly Kuwaiti government and people. – KUNA