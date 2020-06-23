Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received, late on Sunday, a telephone call from his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, holding talks on dealing with latest developments on the regional and international arenas. Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser later received phone calls from his Tunisian and Egyptian counterparts, respectively Noureddine Erray and Sameh Shukri respectively, discussing identical issues.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday a telephone call from Sudanese Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok who invited the premier to partake in the “conference of Sudan’s partners” due in Germany on June 25, 2020. The conference is set to be held in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations. The two sides discussed during the call means of boosting further the solid bilateral ties, exchanging views on a host of regional and international topics of joint concern. The two premiers also examined latest developments and measures in the two countries to stem spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). — KUNA