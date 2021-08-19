KUWAIT: Although workers and activists in the realm of relief and humanitarian aid often put themselves in hard and tiring conditions, they share a common sense of deep gratification for relieving people in difficulty. On the occasion of the forthcoming World Humanitarian Day which was marked yesterday, Kuwaiti traveller and humanitarian activist Yousef Al-Rashed said that many of his tourist trips turned into humanitarian missions particularly in impoverished regions in Africa.

It had dawned on him, he recalled, when he saw a group of barefoot children, barely covering their bodies with worn fabrics, rushing to him when he was eating mandarins, asking him to share the fruits. Deeply touched, Rashed raised within hours donations worth KD 5,000 (nearly $16,000) via Instagram and carried out a relief campaign for the impoverished children themed “children’s delight.” Rashed said he had experienced deep sense of gratification that overtook his fatigue in the relief effort.

Mariam Al-Jarallah, founder of the ‘wanas’ voluntary team, believes that it is the duty of each person to dedicate some efforts and time to help out those in need. She believes that securing education is the best form of humanitarian assistance for those deprived of means to go to schools. Anwar Al-Hasawi, the Deputy Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, said the society has carried out a long chain of humanitarian missions since its establishment in 1966.

The World Humanitarian Day falls this year amid ongoing efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he said, noting volunteers’ arduous tasks of reaching those in need for treatment or vaccination. The State of Kuwait has granted abundant medical aid to low-income countries to face this scourge. The annual occasion is an opportunity to boost awareness of humanitarian work globally and honor those who have given sacrifices for delivering humanitarian aid, he says. – KUNA