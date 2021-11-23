DOHA: The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies organized a conference titled “Economic Diversification in the Gulf Countries: Opportunities and Challenges” in Doha, Qatar recently, in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

Asrar Hayat, Kuwait Transparency Society’s board member and social activist, participated in the event, which featured participation of researchers and economic experts from 16 different countries. During the event, Hayat presented a research paper on the importance of diversifying sources of income and applying this to Kuwait and focused on the transition from a single-resource economy in Kuwait to a diversified economy.