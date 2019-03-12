Nouf Al-Hajeri becomes first Arab member on Executive Committee of IFBSO

KUWAIT: The seventh edition of the Kuwait Yacht Show (KYS), Kuwait’s most awaited nautical event, will return to the Marina Crescent from March 26 to March 30, to further raise awareness on marine brands and open a new window for dealers to the ever-expanding public of Kuwait and its vibrant maritime market.

Having six successful editions under its belt, Kuwait’s 2019 KYS promises to be more spectacular than ever. Every year, KYS makes sure to upgrade its dealerships and outgrow its previous records of brand collaborations, with each successive show meeting clients’ requests for larger showcasing spaces. When KYS was first launched, you would expect to find boats of 50 feet moored on display. Today, with an ever-growing need for bigger yachts, the show hosts a wide variety of 70 – 90 feet yachts.



This year’s list of key marine brands is quite mouth-watering, comprising from amongst leading global names including Sunseeker, Azimut, Princess, Ferretti, and GulfCraft, being joined for the first time by brands including De Antonio from Italy, Suprema Marine from Bahrain, plus Al-Shaali Marine and Riviera from the UAE. For this edition, KYS has added a further berth, delivering its largest in-water presentation to date.

KUWAIT: (From left) Essam Al-Gharabally, Hashem Abul, Nouf Al-Hajeri, Aziz Al-Nasser, Ali Jaragh and Hamad Al-Matar attend the press conference. —Photo by Joseph Shagra

Aside from its renowned impact on the growth of the booming marine sector in Kuwait, KYS is always keeping an eye on under-acknowledged local start-ups, granting them commercial access to showcase their products. To further add to its social responsibility concerns, KYS is launching an environment-friendly initiative with the aim of propagating its vision for a sustainable and green world.

New activities featured for the first time will range from daily marine-themed talks, debates, a live simulation by an expert kayaker, and many fish-casting competitions. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to savor the sailing experience on two sailboats offered by our special collaboration with the Kuwait Sailing Association. KYS will also give the stage to a special appearance of a spokesperson from the Environment and Public Authority, a sure sign of the value Kuwait places on the marine economy.

During this 7th edition, Zain, our Platinum Sponsor, will introduce its ZainLife range of products for smart home functionality, and KYS will launch its own official perfume Acqua dell’Elba, with Italian fragrances inspired by the saltiness of the sea and the exotic Tuscan islands. Aston Martin is the events exclusive, and luxurious, automotive sponsor, while Al-Batel Brothers are 2019’s official timekeepers. All these, besides our highlight opening night, the perpetual favorite diving school, and our expanded F&B area.

A highlight for visiting public is the exclusive KYS 2019 raffle draw where one lucky registered visitor will win a Kuwait-made fishing boat from Gulf Master. Fully accessorized by Al-Sabeeh marine and Iboat, with a navigation system by Seas and Deserts, it is powered by a Mercury Engine courtesy of Al-Boom.

The five-day-event will be held in the Marina Crescent in Salmiya, the KYS well established go-to venue for years, and the regular host for Kuwait’s success in recapturing the attention of the region’s marine world. Ideally located at the heart of a top retail commercial area, this three-kilometer touristic coast lane is panoramically placed within many international cafes and restaurants. Not to forget the Marina Yacht Club – an exclusive, state-of-art marina and yacht club that sits right next door to the five-star full-fledged Marina Hotel.

We are also particularly delighted to announce that KYS has recently garnered the IFBSO’s Silver Membership, whose Executive Committee also welcomed KYS’ Managing Director Nouf Al Hajeri as its first Arab member; an official acknowledgment of the value this now well-established yacht show has imbued on the international image of the nation and the region as well. Now sitting alongside many of the world’s greatest established boat show members such as Dusseldorf and Miami, Kuwait Yacht Show never fails to be a fixture under the region’s calendar and the it-nautical fair where yachting aficionados, life-style seekers, and families meet.

“We are proud to mark our seventh edition with so much exciting news! The largest in-water presentation, the largest number of regional and international exhibitors to date, a locally manufactured boat that we are giving for one lucky winner and much more. This edition is the fabulous culmination of 7 years of hard work,” said Nouf Al-Hajeri – PH7.

“We have been supporters of the Kuwait Yacht Show from its very inception. Today, 7 years later, our relationship has been strengthened to a point were indeed we feel we are true partners. We are proud of the successes of the past editions and are very excited to be having the 7th Edition here. It promises to be its best yet,” said Ahmad Al-Kandari – Marina World.

“When, seven years ago we were asked to participate in the 1st Edition of KYS, we joined full of faith that together we will be able to create a national event awaited by all. Today we can say this vision is getting closer and closer to our aspiration. But, still, more needs to be done. However, PH7 – the organizers of KYS – and we the exhibitors, are sparing no effort and we are full of hope, that together, we shall keep raising the bar year after year,” said Hashem Abul, Adel Al-Summait, Fahed Al-Ghareeb and Ahmad Al-Ameeri.