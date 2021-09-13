KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Khalifa Hamadah and Regional Director of the World Bank for Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf Countries Esam Abo-Sulaiman signed yesterday a memorandum of partnership. The document is complementary to Kuwait Vision 2035 and the national development plan 2021-2025, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance. During his meeting with Abo-Sulaiman, the minister lauded the distinguished relations the State of Kuwait and the World Bank Group maintained over the last six decades.

Meanwhile, World Bank Group’s representative appreciated Kuwait’s contributions to the enhancement of the relationship. He said the World Bank Group was ready to share experience with Kuwait and help the Kuwaiti cadres realize the targets of Kuwait Vision 2035 and the national plan 2021-2025, the statement noted.

Also attending the meeting were Resident Representative of the WB Office in Kuwait Ghassan Alkhoja, President of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Dr Khaled Mahdi, Director of the Finance Ministry’s Department of Arab and Gulf Economic Cooperation Talal Al-Nemsh and Director of the National Debt Department Abdulaziz Al-Mullah. – KUNA