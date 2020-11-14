By Abdellatif Shara

KUWAIT: The women’s first Open basketball tournament for the current season 2020-2021 (3×3) was concluded yesterday following three days of strong competition between 16 teams representing local women clubs as well as individual participation.

The teams of Fatat A and B, Arabi A, B and C, Al-Qurain D and Salwa Al-Abah qualified for the quarter finals following strong and exciting matches played at the Basketball Federation Hall at Saad Al-Abdallah Complex in Sabah Al-Salem area.

KBF board member, head of the women’s committee Fadhel Al-Dawood said all the necessary health precautions were taken according to the health protocol. “We were keen to apply all technical and administrative rules of the International Basketball Federation (FiBA), because the tournament is recognized.” he said.

Al-Fadhel thanked Kuwait Olympic Committee and KBF Board as well as all committees involved for their cooperation. He also praised the outstanding efforts of women’s committee Noura Al-Yaqoub, Hanan Al-Zayed, Alaa Dashti, Munira Al-Mane, and Bashaer Al-Salem.