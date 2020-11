By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The second round of the Women Indoor Football saw Qadisiya Club held 3-3 draw during their match on Saturday. Kuwait ended the first half – losing 0-2 before their international star Fajer Mohammad scored three consecutive goals for its club after which Qadisiya grabbed the third goal. The second match saw Al-Fatat club defeating Salwa Al-Sabah team by 4-2.