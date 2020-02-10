VIENNA: Kuwaiti kickboxers Hamayel Al-Yaqout (right) and Abdulaziz Murad. — KUNA

VIENNA: Kuwaiti kickboxers picked up a silver medal and a bronze in the ongoing Croatia-hosted 10th European Cup “Karlovac Open” on Monday. Kuwait’s Hamayel Al-Yaqout clinched the silver in the women’s division while her compatriot Abdulaziz Murad claimed the bronze medal in his category.

Speaking to KUNA via telephone, Murad attributed the team’s impressive performance to the overwhelming support the athletes have received at home.

In remarks of her own, Al-Yaqout said her accomplishment proves that Kuwaiti women’s successfully foray into sports have put them on equal footing with their masculine counterparts. Some 700 kickboxers from 39 nations are vying for gold in one of the sports’ perennial events. – KUNA