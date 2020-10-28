KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and the WFP representative to the GCC Abdulmajeed Yahya sign an agreement to establish a WFP office in Kuwait. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait and the World Food Programme (WFP) yesterday signed an agreement to establish an office for the organization in the country. This came during a meeting between Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah with the WFP representative to the GCC, Abdulmajeed Yahya, who is on a visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the distinguished relationship between Kuwait and the WFP, in addition to the activities carried out by the organization around the world. Jarallah congratulated the WFP on obtaining the Nobel Peace Prize, which came in appreciation of the program’s role and the prominent activity it undertakes.

Meanwhile, Yahya praised Kuwait’s great efforts in supporting humanitarian work and the program’s activities, noting that the WFP decided to establish an office in Kuwait due to remarkable humanitarian efforts. Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Office of the Deputy Minister Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar and Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid attended the meeting. – KUNA