KUWAIT: Kuwait’s anti-corruption body vowed yesterday to protect whistleblowers in a bid to give impetus to a sweeping anti-corruption crusade, the watchdog said. The efforts of whistleblowers in Kuwait have been largely instrumental in uncovering corrupt practices, in addition to protecting public funds worth millions of Kuwaiti dinars, said Mohammad Buzabar, the anti-corruption body’s deputy director general.

Protecting whistleblowers, who are often the target of abuse on the part of those involved in nefarious actions, is among the watchdog’s priorities given its significance towards a national strategy to root out corruption, according to a statement released by the body.

On a day where the world celebrated the World Whistleblowers Day, he said the role of these individuals is crucial to the success of any anti-corruption campaign, thanking them for their significant contributions. – KUNA