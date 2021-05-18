KUWAIT: Health workers in Kuwait have administered COVID-19 vaccine shots to 29,979 people on Monday, as the Ministry of Health scrambled to vaccinate mall workers around the country. Meanwhile, the ministry announced Monday recording 861 new coronavirus infections and three related deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The figures took the total cases in the country up to 292,490 and deaths to 1,696 respectively as of Monday, noted the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. He pointed out that some 1,004 more people had been cured of the virus over the same period, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 278,824.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 11,970 as of Monday, with 191 of them in intensive care units, he added. Dr Sanad revealed that some 7,570 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total to 2,467,673. – KUNA