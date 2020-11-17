KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and US Ambassador Alina Romanowski sign the declaration of intent. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait and the US signed yesterday a declaration of intent over legal cooperation, as part of preparations for the Strategic Dialogue to be held at a ministerial level in Washington later this month. The declaration of intent was signed by Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski, a foreign ministry statement said.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ayham Al-Omar, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Salem Al-Shebli attended the signing ceremony. – KUNA