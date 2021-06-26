KUWAIT: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham and Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, underscored Friday the importance of enhancing security cooperation in the field of maritime security between Kuwait and the US. Nahham and Cooper inspected the Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval Base and Operations Room, according to a statement by the ministry’s General Department of Security Relations and Media. – KUNA