KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and the US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken held talks yesterday at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters. Both sides discussed enhancing the bilateral, exceptional and strategic relations and stressed the deep and distinguished ties of the two friendly countries and their peoples. They also discussed the latest developments on the regional and international scenes, as well as reviewing issues of mutual concerns.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Blinken shared their views to boost cooperation in facing the coronavirus pandemic, developing health and education sectors, food security, and cybersecurity defense and artificial intellect. They both agreed on holding the fifth round of the strategic dialogue between the State of Kuwait and the United States during the last quarter of the current year. During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the fruitful and successful bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and the common views on many important regional and international files.

Meanwhile, Blinken looked forward to keep the progressive collaborating layout between Kuwait and the US in all field at all levels. He praised the bilateral relations connecting the two brotherly countries and the Kuwaiti efforts in consolidating and maintaining international peace and security in the region, stressing, in the same time, the US commitments to maintain the security, safety and stability of Kuwait. The visit of the US Secretary coincides with the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries and 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation from the Iraqi invasion. – KUNA