NEW YORK: Kuwait’s permanent UN representative Mansour Al-Otaibi speaks during a Security Council on Friday. – KUNA

NEW YORK: Kuwait on Friday called for the immediate halt of Israel’s illegal settlement activities on occupied Palestinian land, saying these breaches of international law were a ‘huge obstacle’ to the peace process. “Israel, an occupational power, continues its illegal settlement activities in full violation of its obligations under Security Council resolutions and international conventions and treaties,” Kuwait’s permanent UN representative Mansour Al-Otaibi told the Security Council.

“Israel’s establishment of settlements in the Palestinian territories, occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law,” he added. Ambassador Otaibi underlined that these measures represent a ‘huge obstacle’ to the two-state solution and attaining comprehensive and permanent peace. “We therefore call upon Israel to cease immediately and completely all settlement activities on occupied Palestinian land, to fully honor all of its legal obligations and to cease its forceful annexation policies,” he said.

Ambassador Otaibi outlined the many violations Israel continues to commit, namely its siege on Gaza, its targeting of Palestinian civilians, its disruption of Christian and Muslim religious sanctities and its initiation of measures and policies aimed at altering the holy city of Jerusalem’s physical and demographic landscape. “The international community cannot remain silent in light of the continuing crimes against the Palestinian people, under the siege of Israel,” he said, calling for “action to safeguard our obligations under international humanitarian law, human rights law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

He went on to reaffirm Kuwait’s commitment to peace as a strategic option and resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which calls for a return of Arab territories occupied since 1967.

Central African Republic

Separately, Kuwait has welcomed President of Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera’s appointment of Muslim community members in government positions as well as including them in decision-making. Addressing a Security Council’s session on CAR, Otaibi praised Touadera’s decision to appoint female ministers and his performing of Eid Al-Fitr prayers in a mosque in the capital city, Bangui, with Muslim worshippers. Otaibi urged all parties in CAR to contribute to spreading principles of peaceful co-existence and to refrain from speeches of hatred. He voiced relief for conciliation agreement signed between CAR government and 14 armed groups on February 6, which paved way for their dialogue.

Otaibi welcomed CAR government’s compliance with the peace agreement, including formation of technical committees in the country’s provinces. He also welcomed CAR government’s cooperation with regional and international organizations like the African Union, European Union, and UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA).

Otaibi, however, said violence against civilians in CAR posed a major challenge to the government despite the peace agreement, like the attacks by armed groups against MINUSCA and relief workers. He urged CAR government to hold those committing violent actions accountable, while regretting the ‘very critical’ humanitarian situation in the African country. “The only way to end the crisis in CAR is political dialogue between all parties,” said Otaibi.

Sustainable Development Goals

In other news, Kuwait said Friday that reforming the security sector should take place in line with goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which should include all parties concerned in order to promote role of prevention. This came in a speech by First Secretary Jawaher Al-Sabah before a meeting of a team, affiliated to the UN Security Council, tasked with exploring means to prevent and solve conflicts in Africa. She said efforts by governments, UN and parties concerned should be joined by regional and sub-regional organizations in order to reform security sector.

Sabah said a country has a sovereign right to determine how to reform the security sector. “Every country has its own nature and circumstances,” she added. Any peace and stability operation in a conflict zone should be comprehensive with the objective of achieving sustainable peace coupled with national dialogue, respect of human rights and justice, she said.

Sabah said weaknesses in some security sectors posed a threat to international peace and security. “We look forward reforms carried out by the Secretary General have positive impacts on reforming this sector,” she added. Sabah noted UN Security Council resolutions 2157 and 2086 which showed the relation between security sector’s reform and national property. – KUNA