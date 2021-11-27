KUWAIT: Many qualified employees in different state departments have graduated from Kuwait University, the University’s Secretary General Dr Mardhi Al-Ayyash said. His remarks came in a press release yesterday, in celebration of the university’s 55th anniversary. Celebrating the anniversary came in time with the students’ return to schools after staying at home for about a year and a half, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he noted.

University elections, student conferences and debates also resumed, Ayyash added. Since its establishment, Kuwait University has always exerted efforts to provide proper education and encourage scientific research that serve the country’s development requirements and the Kuwait Vision 2035, he said. Kuwait University was officially inaugurated on November 27, 1966. – KUNA