KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah meets with the Ambassador of the United States to Kuwait Alina L Romanowski. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah discussed with the Ambassador of the United States to Kuwait Alina L Romanowski ways to improve cooperation in the medical field between the two countries. During their meeting yesterday, the two sides discussed plans and programs for training doctors and health care providers, in addition to exchanging experiences, protocols, and work policies, as well as strengthening the infrastructure to deal with emergencies, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health and US medical institutions and centers, and prospects for future cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations in various medical fields and develop joint health programs and strategies, the ministry added.

“The discussions were held as part of the ministry’s plans and programs to strengthen international cooperation,” said Dr Rehab Al-Watyan, Director of the International Health Relations Department at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health. She further stressed that both sides expressed keenness to boost joint programs in line with the friendly relations between the two countries, as well as Kuwait’s future visions for health care development. – KUNA