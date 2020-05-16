KUWAIT: The participants in the virtual meeting. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry and the UN office in the country held virtual talks on Thursday on impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on humanitarian efforts around the world. Dr Tareq Al-Sheikh, UN Secretary General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait, said in a statement the talks were an opportunity for experts to discuss modern time challenges. Coronavirus, he said in a statement, knew no boundaries thus countries should conduct cross-border confrontation with the aim of curbing its impacts. Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organization Nasser Al-Hayyen called for global solidarity to address the pandemic. He said there was a dire need for exceptional measures against the virus.



Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said health care systems in the advanced countries could not cope with the mangitude of the virus, “so we can imagine the situation in countries with deep humanitarian crises caused by wars, natural disasters and climate change.” COVID-19 affected more thant four million people and claimed lives of some 300,000 people. The experts in the virtual talks agreed the virus would undermine stability in poor countries, which were already suffering from low income, rising unemployment, shortage in food supplies, high prices of goods and lack of vaccinations to children. Failure to take urgent measures, said a statement, would exacerbate situation of the vulnerable like refugees, and people who fled from conflicts and oppression.



The UN launched an international response plan against the coronavirus on May 7, appealing for $6.7 billion to protect people in the least developed countries. The Global Humanitarian Response Plan aims at raising funds to address humanitarian ramifications of the virus in low-income countries. Dr Sheikh, marking Kuwait’s 75th UN membership, congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership for the long-term solid partnership that contributed to peace, humanitarian and development support. — KUNA