KUWAIT: Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the UN’s office in Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday on cooperation to allow the private sector to engage in its social role and achieve sustainable development. KCCI Chairman Mohammad Al-Saqer and Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Dr Tareq El-Sheikh signed the agreement.

The memorandum focuses on promoting sustainable development in the private sector through launching projects in accordance with Kuwait vision 2035, said the two sides in a joint statement. It also aims to encourage youth for more creativity and innovation to find modern solutions to different issues, they added. The chamber and the UN’s office will organize virtual seminars to encourage the private sector to launch projects that contribute to social, economic and environmental sustainable development, they noted. – KUNA