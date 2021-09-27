KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Hamada discussed yesterday with the 26th session representative of the UN Conference on Climate Change Janet Rogan investment opportunities in climate change, clean and environmentally friendly industries and technology.

In a statement, the Ministry of State for Economic Affairs said that the meeting was also attended by British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis. During the meeting, they touched light on the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) conference, which will take place in Glasgow in November 2021, the statement added.

In other news, Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafeeri received UK Ambassador Lewis yesterday, as they discussed the outcome of the 17th session of the Kuwaiti-British Joint Steering Committee meetings held recently in London, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. Ambassador Ayham Abdullatif Al-Omar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Deputy Minister’s Office, attended the meeting. – KUNA