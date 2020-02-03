KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and UK Minister of State for International Development and the Middle East Dr Andrew Murrison sign an agreement during the 15th Kuwait-UK Joint Steering Group (JSG) meeting. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: The 15th Kuwait-UK Joint Steering Group (JSG) was held in Kuwait on Sunday to review the historical friendly ties between the two countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah headed the Kuwaiti delegation to the group, while Minister of State for International Development and the Middle East Dr Andrew Murrison led Britain’s team.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the accomplishments made by the group over the last years that cemented the bilateral relations. The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, and means of coordination between their countries to face these developments. The group was established in 2012, during His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s visit to London.

The group, which includes high-level officials of the two countries, holds its meetings twice per year in rotation between Kuwait and the UK. The group has managed, during the last years, to make tangible progress on all levels pertaining the bilateral ties. Among this progress was the application of e-visa, which facilitated measures for Kuwaitis, mainly students and patients, to obtain visas to Britain.

Earlier in the day, the two sides signed three deals including an action plan of the group, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and UK Department for International Development. The last deal was inked between Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) and the UK Engineering Council. – KUNA