KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed yesterday that Kuwait TV, over its long history which spanned for 60 years, constituted an important mark in the Arab media. In a statement to the press, Mutairi applauded the strenuous efforts of the current and former employees who developed the broadcasting television to eight channels which are the first, second (English), third (Sports), Sports Plus, Ithra, Al-Arabi, Al-Qurain and Stay at Home channels.

He pointed out that Kuwait TV has a great role in promoting the values of citizenship and national unity and authentic moral values of the Islamic religion and Kuwaiti traditions, in addition to spreading the concepts of culture, literature and fine art among its viewers.

Mutairi stated that the television effectively contributed to raising society’s awareness of the coronavirus crisis, as it was a link between the state government and people. He called for developing television screens with the highest technologies and quality to achieve digital transformation, including a special application to display Kuwait TV works anywhere. – KUNA