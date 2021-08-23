KUWAIT: Six Lebanese people who were injured in a recent fuel tank explosion in northern Lebanon are being treated at Al-Babtain Center for Burns and Plastic Surgery, the health ministry announced yesterday. In a statement to the press, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said the move came upon directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as they have been immediately transferred to the center as soon as they arrived in the country. Dr Qutaibah Al-Kanderi, head of the medical team supervising the cases, noted that the burns varied between 50 and 80 percent in severity.

A Kuwait Airways plane transported late Sunday the Lebanese patients who were injured in the explosion that took place in the city of Akkar recently. Speaking in a joint news conference with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Lebanon Abdelaal Al-Qenaei, Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hassan expressed appreciation to Kuwait for this humanitarian move, saying Kuwait has been providing support to Lebanon. He pointed to the shortage of medical supplies and medicine at Lebanon’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, Qenaei said that the Lebanese health minister contacted them in the wake of the blast and asked to help provide treatment for some of the wounded in Kuwait as Lebanon’s health system suffers severe shortages. Qenaei added that this desire was conveyed to His Highness the Amir who ordered transferring the wounded to Kuwait for treatment. He noted that those wounded would head to Kuwait, and receive necessary medicine and healthcare. – KUNA