KUWAIT: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah stressed yesterday the importance of building a comprehensive diplomatic personality. His remarks came during his meeting with the 7th batch of trainees at Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, in preparation to join the diplomatic and consular corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser pointed out that the diplomatic personality relies on proficiency, discipline, giving, keeping pace with the variables of political events and being fully aware of the escalating and accelerating challenges around the world. The Kuwaiti top diplomat also reviewed during the meeting features of the country’s foreign policy, which is based on balance, moderation, cooperation, strengthening security and peace in the world, and serving humanitarian work. – KUNA