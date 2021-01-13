KUWAIT: Kuwait Towers will continue beaming with ornamented and colored lights depicting inscriptions and patterns of the national sadu craft works until January 31, chairperson of Al-Sadu Weaving Cooperative Society (Sadu House) Sheikha Bibi Duaij Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah said yesterday.

Kuwait Towers are shimmering with the lighted ornamentations in celebration of listing sadu in UNESCO’s list of human race immaterial heritage. Sheikha Bibi affirmed the association approach to preserve the national traditional art, one of the most important components of the Kuwaiti cultural heritage. – KUNA