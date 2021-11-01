KUWAIT: Kuwait Towers were illuminated on Sunday with the projection of national flags of Kuwait and India marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On this happy occasion, Indian Ambassador Sibi George highlighted the significance of the ongoing milestone year 2021 and the excellent relations between the two countries during the last six decades.

He expressed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation. The ambassador also said that the display of the national tricolor on the iconic Kuwait Towers was lit on a very special day when India celebrated ‘National Unity Day’.