KUWAIT: Kuwait, along with the whole Gulf region, is forecast to witness the longest day of the year tomorrow, when daytime will extend for 14 hours and two minutes and night hours will be nine hours and 58 minutes, Kuwaiti astronomer Khaled Al-Jumaan said on Wednesday. In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Jumaan attributed the predicted lengthy day to Kuwait’s geographic location in the north of the Arabian Gulf.



Day hours increase in countries located farther north, the remotest region of which, the North Pole, witnesses round-the-clock days for six months in a row. The long day recurs every year due to visible sun movements that also cause extreme heat. – KUNA