KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education said yesterday that bedoon (stateless) students would be getting COVID-19 vaccination jabs on Saturday, October 2, at Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref. Students of grades 7-9 would be vaccinated between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, the Ministry’s Private Education Department said in a statement.

It added that students in grades 10-12 would be vaccinated between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Students should bring their identifications or birth certificates to register them and in order to get an appointment for a second dose, the ministry added. – KUNA