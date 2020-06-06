KUWAIT: The first shipment of Japanese medicine (Avigan) will arrive in the country this week, after its positive results in clinical trials conducted by many countries to treat coronavirus, said Kuwait’s Health Ministry Friday. The Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Medicines and Medical Equipment Affairs, Dr Abdullah Al-Bader, affirmed that the first shipment of the drug comes within the emergency response and humanitarian purposes and does not carry a commercial value from the Japanese government. The medicine’s use will be in accordance with the guidelines prepared by Japan and according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the regulations followed in Kuwait, Bader added.

Bader lauded the coordination that lasted for nearly three months between the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kuwait in Tokyo, as an agreement was reached between the governments of Kuwait and Japan on April 19, 2020, and between Kuwait and the UN Office for Project Services on April 30, 2020, and May 19, 2020, to provide the medicine. Furthermore, Bader expected to also receive the ‘Remdesivir’ medicine during the current month, which is among the treatments that will be evaluated for its safety and effectiveness within the global initiative launched by the World Health Organization and its partners, entitled ‘Solidarity’. —KUNA