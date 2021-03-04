KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced it will receive the seventh batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine early next week. Kuwait signed a direct deal with the US pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, to receive the vaccine, assistant undersecretary at the ministry Abdullah Al-Bader said yesterday.

Vaccination and committing to safety measures is the only way to fight the spread of the coronavirus, he noted. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad had previously announced approving 15 health centers across the country for the vaccinations. – KUNA