KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that Kuwait realized the importance of working to activate partnership between the public and private sectors in the implementation of projects, pointing out the government’s keenness to update its laws over the years.

This was in a speech Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali delivered virtually yesterday at the opening of the first Kuwait Conference on Partnership between the Public and Private Sectors, entitled “Partnership Journey towards Growth and Prosperity,” organized by Nouf Expo under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He hopes that the two-day conference would end with recommendations that would contribute to achieving goals and aspirations in building effective partnerships that would support the implementation of Kuwait’s 2035 Vision.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Fares said in her speech that the conference is vital for Kuwait. Fares, who is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Partnership Projects between the Public and Private Sectors, noted that the committee is working to activate the participation of the local and international private sector in financing, implementing and operating development and strategic projects in Kuwait. Kuwait approved many legislations to facilitate the entry of foreign companies into the Kuwaiti market, she explained.

In the meantime, CEO of Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) Thamer Arab said in his speech that the conference reflects the economic and strategic direction and the expansion of the private sector participation. Countries and governments seek to develop health care by investing in strategic partnerships between both sectors, Arab added, noting that the company’s first projects in the health sector were through health insurance hospitals to become a health care destination for all workers in the private sector.

Furthermore, Head of the Federation of Kuwaiti Engineering Offices and Consulting Houses Bader Al-Salman said in his speech that the conference constitutes an opportunity to gather specialized global expertise with local production sectors to contribute to the success of future development plans and make Kuwait a suitable investment destination for international and local companies. – KUNA