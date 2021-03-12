Kuwait is set to host the remaining matches in the second phase of Asia’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup finals, in Qatar and China, respectively, the regionآ’s football governing body said on Friday.

The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the remaining fixtures will take place between May 31 to June 15 in Kuwait, where the home side, alongside Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, and Nepal will be vying to top group two, the country’s football federation said in a statement.

The qualifying rounds for the dual football showpieces had to overcome major disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. – KUNA