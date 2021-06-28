KUWAIT: Kuwait is forecast to experience steep increases in temperatures this coming week with mercury expected to reach 52 degree Celsius on Friday. According to the Kuwait meteorological department, the country recorded a maximum temperature of 49 Celsius yesterday. Kuwait experienced very hot and relatively humid weather especially over coastal areas last night.

According to the forecast, temperatures will rise to a maximum of 49 Celsius today, 50 Celsius on Wednesday and 51 Celsius on Thursday. Kuwait recorded the highest temperature in the world this year, registering 53.2 Celsius, according to America’s El Dorado Weather, which collects temperature data from around the globe.