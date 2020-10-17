Kuwait to continue path set by late Amir

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Kuwait will continue to follow in line with the policies set by the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to strengthen global partnerships, support mediation efforts and spread peace and tolerance around the world, the foreign minister said on Friday.

Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah sent letters of appreciation and gratitude to several senior United Nations officials and global counterparts after the General Assembly held a special session to eulogize the loss of the late ruler, read a ministry statement. These included the UN’s General Assembly President and Secretary-General along with the foreign ministers of the UAE, Egypt, US, Indonesia, Cameroon, Uruguay, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

The Kuwaiti minister described the messages, delivered by these countries’ UN permanent representatives on behalf of their regional groups, as “most sincere, noble and greatly appreciated.” Kuwait is also committed to continuing its unabated cooperation with various UN agencies and building on the legacy of the deceased, he added. – KUNA