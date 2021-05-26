GENEVA/CAIRO/KUWAIT: Kuwait is keen to push forward the outputs of an upcoming United Nations Human Rights Council emergency session on the implications of the humanitarian and human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, a senior Kuwaiti diplomat said yesterday.

The session aims to highlight the need to adopt a Human Rights Council draft resolution to establish an international investigation committee and activate accountability mechanisms for the Zionist occupation’s attacks on Gaza, Kuwait’s permanent United Nations and international organizations in Geneva representative Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim said.

The remotely-held session, which comes to fruition after pressure by Kuwait and several Islamic countries, are being held in the wake of the Zionist entity’s violations of the Geneva Convention provisions, said the diplomat in a statement.

Stemming from its commitment to defending the humanitarian and human rights conditions of the Palestinian people, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah will make an intervention during the session, the statement mentioned. The intervention will give impetus to the work of this session and its outputs in support of the just Palestinian position, Ambassador Al-Ghunaim added.

The move’s significance is also due to it being the first intervention of a Kuwaiti foreign minister at the Human Rights Council, since it was established in 2006.The session will also be an opportunity to review and document the Zionist entity’s violations, and to prevent further aggravating the humanitarian conditions of the Palestinian people. The emergency session will be the ninth held by the Human Rights Council to discuss the Zionist entity’s grave violations in the occupied Arab territories, including East Jerusalem.

Kuwaiti aid

Meanwhile, a Kuwaiti aid convoy headed yesterday from Cairo to the Rafah crossing in preparation for entering the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. In a statement to the press, Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Director of Disaster and Emergency Department at Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Yousef Al-Maraj, said that the Kuwaiti Red Crescent is “the first volunteer team to enter the Gaza Strip.” Maraj added that KRCS responded urgently to provide support, food, and medical supplies to Gaza Strip, in addition to providing materials to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He noted that medical aid will be delivered to the Palestine Red Crescent Society for distribution to hospitals suffering from a lack of medical supplies. The Kuwaiti convoy was carrying 85 tons of aid, including nearly 1,000 food baskets that were bought from the Egyptian local market, he said.

The relief aid will focus on those affected by the Zionist aggression, including orphans, shelters and health centers, he noted. Maraj added that the KRCS team will make a field visit to the affected areas and hospitals to assess the damage and urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza. He called on citizens, residents, businessmen and the private sector to make a donation to support the Palestinian people.

Media Day

In the meantime, Kuwait Radio and Arab stations will stream together in a joint Kuwaiti-Arab Media Day today in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, said the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Broadcasting in the Information Ministry, Saad Al-Fandi. In a statement to the press, Fandi noted that as a support for the Palestinian cause Kuwait Radio adopted a proposal to specify a joint Kuwaiti-Arab media day under the supervision of the Arab Broadcasting Union to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The joint media day takes place from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in cooperation with the Palestinian Radio and the participation of Arab stations. He affirmed the support of the Minister of Information and Culture and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and with continuous follow-up by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Munira Al-Huwaidi, in order to harness Kuwaiti media efforts to support the Palestinian cause. – KUNA