KUWAIT: The Cabinet, in its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, instructed the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) to work out a plan to open public parks and spaces in residential areas for investment. The Cabinet also ordered the PAAAFR to coordinate with other relevant bodies to allocate plots of lands for organizing entertainment activities and events in the agricultural areas of Wafra in the south and Abdaly in the north, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah in a statement following the Cabinet meeting.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex. At the advent of the meeting, the Cabinet congratulated HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his assumption of the post.

They wished him everlasting wellbeing and success in his mission. The prime minister and the ministers then toured the recently-inaugurated tennis complex. Several officials of the Public Authority for Sports (PAS) and the tennis complex briefed the premier on the different facilities and amenities of the complex.

They pointed out that the complex houses 18 tennis courts, two courts with the ability to host spectators and a world-class tennis academy. They also informed the ministers about the other ongoing PAS projects. HH the Prime Minister expressed admiration of the complex, which would be of great benefit to national tennis teams and players. He also lauded the effective role played by the private sector to execute state development projects and improve the performance of the national economy.

PAS officials made a presentation in front of Cabinet members about the authority’s roadmap to make the best use of youth clubs across the country to hone the skills of youth in a wide array of domains. The Cabinet hailed PAS’ sincere efforts to empower youth and increase their contributions to nation building and societal development, urging the authority to persist with their endeavors to serve national youth. – KUNA