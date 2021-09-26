KUWAIT: Kuwait Times received an outpouring of love, appreciation and congratulations on its 60th anniversary from government officials, ambassadors, businesses and colleagues in the press. The list of congratulators includes the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Information, the Institute of Banking Studies, Zain Telecom, the National Bank of Kuwait, Sheraton Hotel and several Arabic newspapers including Al-Anbaa, Al-Qabas, Al-Rai and Annahar.

Oman’s Ambassador to Kuwait Saleh Al-Kharousi and Germany’s Ambassador to Kuwait Stefan Mobs also sent special congratulatory messages to Kuwait Times. Kuwait Times also received congratulatory messages from a large number of other companies, personalities and readers.

Kuwait Times would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind words and continued support. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat